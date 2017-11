James Cameron Says Each 'Avatar' Sequel Must Succeed On Its Own

Show of hands, who is really excited for James Cameron'ssequels? Anybody? It's been a long time since Cameron hit the $2.7B mark with the first movie in 2009, and I think opinions on it have soured. Record breaking it may have been, but there wasn't a lot of demand to see more. Cameron has been steadfast in returning to the world of Pandora, though, but even he recognizes, as voiced in a new Vanity Fair piece, that none of the four proposed sequels are guaranteed. Each film will need to be successful to see his entire vision through to the end...He continued...It's worth noting that most of Cameron's career has been about exceeding expectations. Nobody thoughtwould be a hit much less the highest-grossing movie of all time. If anybody can quiet the critics, of which I am definitely one, it's Cameron so I should probably keep my skepticism to myself.opens December 18th 2020.