11/24/2017
Interview: Stephen Chbosky & R.J. Palacio Talk 'Wonder' And The Power Of Kindness
In my review of Wonder from a few days ago I called it the "feel good film we can all feel good about." Audiences are so cynical nowadays that it's tough to make a family movie with a clear message about simple kindness. But Wonder was fortunate enough to be based on the bestselling book by R.J. Palacio, a book that has become a phenomenon since it was published.
The story follows 10-year-old Auggie, a kid with facial deformities as he attends public school for the first time. There he faces cruelty, indifference, but also the kindness of the people around him. The film, directed by The Perks of Being a Wallflower's Stephen Chbosky, stars Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, and Owen Wilson.
Alongside Filmgordon.com's Tim Gordon, I had the chance to sit down with Palacio and Chbosky to talk about Wonder, how the adaptation came about, its anti-bullying message, and more. You can listen to the interview below, and check out my review of Wonder here!