"In Memoriam" To Mjolnir Is Thor's Funny Way Of Saying Goodbye

Mjolnir, we hardly knew ye. What is Thor without his powerful, iconic hammer? We get a chance to find out inas the evil Hela destroys it pretty early on, and with surprising ease. Turns out, Thor is still pretty tough, but that doesn't mean he misses his favorite weapon any less.Chris Hemsworth tweeted out this touching In Memoriam video for Mjolnir. Okay, it's more funny than touching, especially the bit with Korg. And the last shot I'm pretty sure is a tiny bit of extra footage or B-roll because it's definitely not in the movie.Chances are Thor will have a different weapon in, possibly the mystical axe Jarnbjorn like he used in the comics. Whatever it is, you can bet it'll be 2 Legit 2 Quit.