'In The Fade' Trailer Reveals Diane Kruger's Cannes Award-Winning Performance

This time of year it's hard not to put every film into awards season context: Is this movie a contender? Does this performance have a chance of winning an Oscar? With that in mind, Germany's selection for the Academy Awards, Fatih Akin's, is quietly building a solid base of support, especially for star Diane Kruger.The first trailer reveals Kruger's Cannes Award-winning performance as a widowed woman whose husband and son are killed in a terrorist bombing by a neo-Nazi couple. Here's the official synopsis:Out of nowhere, Katja’s life falls apart when her husband Nuri and little son Rocco are killed in a bomb attack. Her friends and family try to give her the support she needs, and Katja somehow manages to make it through the funeral. But the mind numbing search for the perpetrators and reasons behind the senseless killing complicate Katja’s painful mourning, opening wounds and doubts. Danilo, a lawyer and Nuri’s best friend, represents Katja in the eventual trial against the two suspects: a young couple from the neo-Nazi scene. The trial pushes Katja to the edge, but there’s simply no alternative for her: she wants justice.Also starring Denis Moschitto, Nuan Acar and Johannes Krisch,opens December 27th.