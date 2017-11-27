Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird' Has The Best Rotten Tomatoes Score Ever

Record broken! With 164 Fresh reviews and 0 Rotten, #LadyBird now tops the list of 100% movies with the most amount of reviews at 164. Congrats to Greta Gerwig and @A24 November 27, 2017

Rotten Tomatoes takes a lot of heat for having too much influence, and maybe that's true. But it's also kinda cool to have so many well-regarded critics all putting their two cents in on a movie. And that makes it very tough to have a uniform opinion on anything. Damn near impossible is for anything to achieve a 100% Fresh rating, especially a movie in wide to semi-wide release that may have dozens, if not hundreds, of reviews. And that's what makes the achievement by Greta Gerwig'sso extraordinary.has achieved a 100% rating with 164 reviews. That's crazy. The previous record holder was Toy Story 2 which has 100% and 163 reviews.So obviously, right?So obviously> EVERYTHING!!!!Nah, obviously it doesn't work like that, but this is one Hell of a feather in Gerwig's cap, especially for her directorial debut. Talk about setting the bar for yourself super high.