Gotham Awards 2017: 'Get Out' Wins 3, But 'Call Me By Your Name' Takes Best Feature

The Oscars landscape for Jordan Peele'sis unclear at this point, but it got a little bit of a boost thanks to three victories at the 2017 Gotham Awards. The film won Best Screenplay, Breakthrough Director, and the Audience Award, cementing its status as one of the year's most popular movies.Luca Guadagnino's coming of age Italian romance,, also had a big night, taking Best Feature over some stiff competition that included, and. Rising star Timothee Chalamet also won Breakthrough Actor for his performance in Guadagnino's film. Saoirse Ronan earned Greta Gerwig'sits only win in the Best Actress category, while James Franco's oddball turn inearned him Best Actor.Full list of winners below!The Florida ProjectSean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)Get OutJordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)Good TimeJosh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)I, TonyaCraig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)Ex Libris – The New York Public LibraryFrederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)Rat FilmTheo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)Whose Streets?Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)The WorkJairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)Better Things, Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers (FX Networks)Dear White People, Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers (Netflix)Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers (Amazon)Search Party, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, creators; Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, executive producers (TBS)555, Kate Berlant, Andrew DeYoung and John Early, creators (Vimeo)Inconceivable, Joel Ashton McCarthy, creator (YouTube)Junior, Zoe Cassavetes, creator (Blackpills and VICE)Let Me Die a Nun, Sarah Salovaara, creator (Vimeo)