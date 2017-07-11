Get Ready For 'The Disaster Artist' With A Free Screening Of 'The Room'

Are you ready to join the crazy cult of The Room? Are you already a member? With James Franco's The Disaster Artist right around the corner, now is the time to either see the cult classic that inspired it for the first time or revisit a true guilty pleasure. And honestly, if you like The Room you should feel guilty.
A24 is giving our DC readers the chance to check out Tommy Wiseau's The Room, this Thursday November 9th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. Because you deserve something extra for this, there will be prizes, props, concessions, and giveaways exclusive to those who attend.
The Room follows Johnny (Wiseau), a successful banker (and possible vampire) who lives in San Francisco with his fiance, Lisa, until she one day decides to hit on his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero), changing Johnny's world forever. If only it were that simple.
To attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember that having tickets does not guarantee entry as all screenings are first come first served. Enjoy the show, and the following message from James Franco himself.
The Disaster Artist opens December 1st.