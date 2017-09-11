'Game Night' Trailer: It's Game On For Jason Bateman & Rachel McAdams

Dammit, I didn't want to laugh at the newtrailer. But it's actually pretty funny. The latest film from John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, who have more wiffs () than home runs (Ummmmmm?) , looks pretty stupid and lowbrow. But it has a great cast led by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and an easy to understand premise: What happens when a couple's weekly game night goes terribly wrong?Looking likemeetsmeets, the film co-stars Lamorne Morris, Jesse Plemons, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright, Kylie Bunbury, Sharon Horgun, and Kyle Chandler. Sure, I'll bite. Check out the official synopsis:We can already figure the kind of pansy, passive-aggressive character Bateman is playing, but the real gem of this trailer is McAdams whose comic skill has been sorely missed. We simply don't see it enough for someone who is so good at it.opens March 2nd 2018.