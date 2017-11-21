First Trailer For Arrowverse Crossover 'Crisis On Earth-X' Reminds Us That Supervillains Love Spoiling Weddings

I'm way behind on DCTV right now, so it should probably be Khalil, who does our weekly recaps, to be posting this. But I'm here and so here we go with the new trailer for the annual Arrowverse crossover, titled Crisis on Earth-X! Obviously a play on the classic DC Comics "Crisis on Infinite Earths" storyline, it all kicks off with the wedding event of the Multiverse between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candace Patton). Do weddings EVER go well in comic books? Of course not. Bring on the villains!Here's the synopsis: Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.I'll say this; this looks incredibly fun, and I bet there will be a bunch of people out there who wish the Arrowverse team had madeThe event kicks off onthis Monday, November 27th, and continues in, and finally