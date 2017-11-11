First Teaser For 'Agents Of SHIELD' Season 5 Goes To Deep Space

Agent Coulson and thearen't headed to deep space for season 5, they're already there. Last season's finale saw them swept away to a space ship by a mysterious figure, and now they must figure out where they are and how to get back home. There have been rumors they are on aboard a SWORD (the intergalactic counterpart to SHIELD) ship, but to the best of my knowledge that has yet to be confirmed. And certainly it isn't revealed in this new promo which holds on to many of the season's secrets.The vibe of this footage is basically Marvel meets Aliens, with Mack (my favorite character, played by Henry Simmons) making a perfect joke about the black guy always being killed first in alien movies. He's so right. We also see what appear to be the blue-skinned Kree as villains, and creatures that look vaguely like the Brood. This season will also see the return of Nick Blood as Lance Hunter, although it's unclear if he'll be part of this storyline, and the Inhumans will return in the form of Flint, a young boy played by Coy Stewart.returns on December 1st with a two-hour premiere.