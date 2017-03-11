First Look At Jesse Eisenberg & Alexander Skarsgard In 'The Hummingbird Project'

Hey, you wanna watch a movie about fibre optic cabling? No? Well, what if it has Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard? Would that change your mind? Good, because that's what you'll get with, which has dropped the first image to mark the start of production.Directed by Kim Nguyen () with Salma Hayek in a supporting role, the film stars Skarsgard and Eisenberg as cousins who have an ambitious plan to dominate the world of High Frequency Trading by building a fibre-optic cable connection for their business. Their plan brings them into conflict with their old boss (Hayek) who will stop at nothing to beat them.is shooting now and we should see it next year.