First 'Deadpool 2' Poster Serves Up A Turkey Day Feast

How can you have a Deadpool Thanksgiving feast without chimichangas? It just doesn't seem right, and yet that's what we get with the first poster for, which brings the entire cast together for a Turkey Day feast.Done up in the style of a Norman Rockwell painting, the image has Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool at the head of the table, shadowed by an uncomfortably close Josh Brolin as Cable. Around the table are Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, TJ Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and whoever is playing Colossus this time. Pretty sure that's Stan Lee on the wall painting but my eyes may be deceiving me. Maybe it's Vince Lombardi, I don't know.It's exactly the kind of silly poster we'd expect out of, and there will probably be a lot more. The anticipated sequel opens next year on June 1st, directed by David Leitch.