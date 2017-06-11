'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer: Here Comes The Climax

Guys, relax. You've only got one more Valentine's Day to spend with Christian Grey and Ms. Anastasia Steele.is the final chapter of the adaptations of E.L. James' inexplicably popular books, with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan stomaching one another's presence one final time. That is unless they suddenly decide to split the novel into two movies? Is that not a thing anymore? No? Good, let's keep it that way, especially in this case.Directed by the once-respectable James Foley and penned by James' husband Niall Leonard,picks up whereended, with Christian and Ana married and ready to face the world as a "normal" couple, whatever that means. But the craziness littered throughout the previous film, namely Ana's psycho ex-boss (Eric Johnson) and Christian's mentor (Kim Basinger) in all things BDSM, are still around to ruin their "happily ever after".Basically, if you dug the first two then the bar is low enough for you to enjoy this one, too. My only gripe with both movies is that they aren't sexy. I could care less that they are cheesy, campy, horribly written, and poorly acted in the case of Dornan.opens February 9th 2018.