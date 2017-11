'Fantastic Beasts' Director Defends Casting Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

In the post-Weinstein era, certain stars and filmmakers have become radioactive. Had plans to make a movie with Kevin Spacey? Might want to hold yer horses there, bub. Some have managed to skate on by relatively unscathed, though. Mel Gibson's offenses came so early that he's already been forgiven, which is sorta weird. And there's also Johnny Depp, who continues to appear in movies like it ain't nothin' despite allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife , Amber Heard.Despite this, and that he hasn't had a non-Jack Sparrow hit movie in ages, Depp is busier than ever. And one of his most prominent roles is coming up when he plays the evil Grindelwald in. There are plenty of voices out there condemning Depp's continued presence in the world J.K. Rowling built, a world that is fairly wholesome, but director David Yates has nothing but good things to say in his comments to EW...Yates continues to back him up by saying Depp has defenders in some of the past women in his life, and because there aren't multiple accusations against him...If you're talkin' about it, it's not a dead issue. Anyway, it's not up to Yates to decide Depp's guilt or innocence, but the court of public opinion can be quite lethal. They better hope nothing else about Depp becomes public.opens November 16th 2018.