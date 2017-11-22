11/22/2017
Enter To Win ROE Passes To 'The Man Who Invented Christmas'
We've got a holiday treat for all of you, the gift of movies. Well, the gift of one movie in particular. We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win a pair of Run of Engagement (ROE) passes for The Man Who Invented Christmas, starring Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer.
SYNOPSIS: The Man Who Invented Christmas tells of the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day), the film shows how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.
These passes are valid beginning Monday, November 27th at Landmark E Street or Landmark Bethesda. They can be used from Monday-Thursday through the film's theatrical run.
The first 20 readers to email punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with their full name, mailing address, and favorite Christmas movie will win. Please put 'Christmas ROE' in the subject line. Winners will be notified tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, and the passes mailed over the weekend. Good luck!
The Man Who Invented Christmas is in theaters now.