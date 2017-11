Enter To Win ROE Passes To 'The Man Who Invented Christmas'

We've got a holiday treat for all of you, the gift of movies. Well, the gift of one movie in particular. We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win a pair of Run of Engagement (ROE) passes for, starring Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer.SYNOPSIS:These passes are valid beginning Monday, November 27th at Landmark E Street or Landmark Bethesda. They can be used from Monday-Thursday through the film's theatrical run.The first 20 readers to email punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with their full name, mailing address, and favorite Christmas movie will win. Please put 'Christmas ROE' in the subject line. Winners will be notified tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, and the passes mailed over the weekend. Good luck!is in theaters now.