'Downsizing' Trailer: Alexander Payne Shrinks Matt Damon Down To Size

Having literally just walked out of a screening of Alexander Payne'sa couple of hours ago, the timing of this new trailer is spot-on. Payne's latest has him dabbling in the realm of sci-fi, imagining an overpopulated world where people can volunteer to be shrunk down, in an effort to save space and resources. It's a cool concept and Payne, along with his leads Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, and Hong Chau, embrace it fully. Whether it winds up an Oscar contender remains to be seen since the reception has been mixed thus far.Here's the synopsis:I can't give away my opinion of the movie yet, but what I can say is that the trailers don't tell you just how many big ideas Payne gets out of this premise. It goes places that you don't go in expecting, and then it goes another step further. Make of that what you will.opens December 22nd.