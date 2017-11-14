'Django' Trailer: Reda Kateb Is Jazz "Guitar Hero" Django Reinhardt

Don't let the title fool you.is neither about Quentin Tarantino'sor the Westerns of Franco Nero. It's about renowned jazz musician Django Reinhardt, who in Nazi-occupied France became an enemy of the state for two reasons: he was both a jazz musician and a Gypsy.Etienne Comar's film stars Reda Kateb () as Reinhardt, who finds the Nazis have banished jazz music from his beloved city of Paris. As other German Gypsies were being herded into settlement camps and sterilized, Reinhardt makes a daring attempt at survival, finding strength in the music that he cherished above all else.It's a incredible story and buzz since the film debuted in Berlin has been strong, particularly for Kateb's performance. No offense to, but if you really want to open people up to the history of jazz, this is the kind of movie they should be checking out.Also starring Cecile de France and Bea Palya,opens in New York on January 5th with a wider rollout to follow.