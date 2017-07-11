11/07/2017
Disney Lifts Ban On LA Times After Critic Group Backlash
What's the saying? Don't mess with anyone who buys ink by the barrel? Disney courted with danger when they decided to blacklist the LA Times from covering their movies after they wrote an unflattering story they didn't like. The reaction saw four prominent critics groups disqualify Disney films from awards consideration until the ban was lifted, and it became clear that other groups were prepared to jump on the bandwagon.
Clearly, Disney didn't like the backlash, because they've now lifted the ban on the LA Times claiming that their issues have been addressed:
We’ve had productive discussions with the newly installed leadership at The Los Angeles Times regarding our specific concerns, and as a result, we’ve agreed to restore access to advance screenings for their film critics.
Pride works in interesting ways. Disney's pride was hurt by the Times' story, and yet it's pride in their movies (at least in part) that got them to back down. Chalk this up as a win for journalism and a free press. Hip hop hooorayyy!!! Ooooooh yayyyyyyy oooooohhhh!!