Diego Luna Joins Barry Jenkins' Stellar 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Cast









Luna joins Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, Michael Beach, Aunjanue Ellis and Finn Wittrock in the film centered on two young lovers in Harlem. Tish (Layne) is newly engaged to Fonny (James), but their nuptials must be put on hold when he is arrested and she must prove his innocence. The race to free him becomes more urgent when she learns she is carrying their unborn child. Luna will play Fonny's friend, Pedrocito, who works in a Spanish restaurant.





Luna was recently seen in the Flatliners remake and last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. I expect we'll see 'Beale Street' during the next awards season run.