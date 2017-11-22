11/22/2017

Diego Luna Joins Barry Jenkins' Stellar 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Cast

Is it too early to call Barry Jenkins' followup to Best Picture winner Moonlight an early Oscar contender? Jenkins has begun filming on an adaptation of James Baldwin's If Beale Street Could Talk, and he's assembled an ensemble to match his prior effort. According to my homie Wilson Morales at Blackfilm.com, the latest to become part of that amazing cast is Diego Luna.

Luna joins Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Regina King, Colman Domingo, Brian Tyree Henry, Dave Franco, Ed Skrein, Michael Beach, Aunjanue Ellis and Finn Wittrock in the film centered on two young lovers in Harlem.  Tish (Layne) is newly engaged to Fonny (James), but their nuptials must be put on hold when he is arrested and she must prove his innocence. The race to free him becomes more urgent when she learns she is carrying their unborn child. Luna will play Fonny's friend, Pedrocito, who works in a Spanish restaurant. 

Luna was recently seen in the Flatliners remake and last year's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.  I expect we'll see 'Beale Street' during the next awards season run. 

 