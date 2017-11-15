'Deadpool 2' Teaser: Deadpool Shares The Joy Of Guns And Painting

I swear, this is really a trailer for, not just some super silly prank by Ryan Reynolds. You won't think so at first because before you get to the actual footage there's a disturbingly long, but sorta brilliant, tribute to serene art icon Bob Ross. But don't give up, once you get past Reynolds' shenanigans the trailer is there and it's pretty badass.Toldja. While all too brief, what we do see features tons of guns, our first glimpse at Zazie Beetz in action as Domino, Negasonic Teenage Warhead sporting a new 'do that only makes her more awesome, and a brief look at new addition Julian Dennison of. What we don't get? Anything of Josh Brolin as Cable, which is disappointing, but I guess they're holding him for an actual trailer and not a teaser hidden inside of a Bob Ross skit.Here's the brand new synopsis which also might be a joke:opens June 1st 2018.