Dazzling, Cosmic New Trailer For 'A Wrinkle In Time'

Ava DuVernay is making history wherever she goes. With, a film that Hollywood has been wanting to make for years, she becomes the first black female director with a budget of such magnitude, reportedly over $100M. It's a sad commentary on how things have been, but also hopeful that things have begun to change. But besides all of that historical and social stuff that is attached to this film, it just looks flat out amazing, fantastical, cosmic, outrageous, and most of all fun.Starring newcomer Storm Reid, a bold move casting a black girl in the lead role, along with Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, and Zack Galifianakis, the story takes us on an intergalactic journey through time and space. The beloved story follows young Meg Murry (Reid) as she travels the galaxy in search of her missing scientist father. She's accompanied by her best friend Calvin O'Keefe (Levi Miller) and her brilliant younger brother Charles (Deric McCabe).The new trailer gives us a deeper look at the celestial beings Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which, and a bit more of their background along with Meg's.opens March 9th 2018, and it's going to be huge.