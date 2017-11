Daisy Ridley Says She's Done Playing Rey After 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Daisy Ridley's career has taken off since, becoming of the most sought after actresses in town. She's got a lot on her plate already, including a possible new franchise in, so who can blame her for seeingas a light at the end of the tunnel? She tells Rolling Stone that she has no intention of playing Rey beyond the end of this trilogy. Here's how the conversation went down...Now before you go thinking she's got sour grapes or something, Ridley also said she would come back someday, maybe 30 years later like Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher have done.And that should be fine. It does seem as if these characters are going to be given a break. Rian Johnson will be launching a brand new trilogy that will be divorced from the Skywalkers, and that should set up years of stories about characters we've never seen before. But just because Ridley says she's done after her contract is up doesn't mean Disney can't lure her back with a truckload of cash.The Rolling Stone piece is pretty lengthy and has a lot of little details about the movie. It's worth a read if you've got the time.