'Daddy's Home 2' Trailer: This Is A Bad Dads Christmas, Right?





This time around Wahlberg and Ferrell are joined by Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, and an expanded role for John Cena. Nevermind the optics of a mainstream comedy featuring Gibson with everything that's going on in Hollywood right now, this basically looks like A Bad Dads Christmas, and nobody wants that.





Here's the synopsis: Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down.





Daddy's Home 2 opens November 10th.





I'm perfectly okay with their being a. I never finished the first one so I pretty much have to be, don't I? And the first film, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell as warring dads, made $242M so of course there would be another one. But does anybody need a third trailer for a movie that, to put it kindly, isn't going to be all that complicated? Apparently so, because here comes another one.