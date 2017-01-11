'Daddy's Home 2' Trailer: This Is A Bad Dads Christmas, Right?

I'm perfectly okay with their being a Daddy's Home 2. I never finished the first one so I pretty much have to be, don't I? And the first film, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell as warring dads, made $242M so of course there would be another one. But does anybody need a third trailer for a movie that, to put it kindly, isn't going to be all that complicated? Apparently so, because here comes another one.
This time around Wahlberg and Ferrell are joined by Mel Gibson, John Lithgow, and an expanded role for John Cena. Nevermind the optics of a mainstream comedy featuring Gibson with everything that's going on in Hollywood right now, this basically looks like A Bad Dads Christmas, and nobody wants that.
Here's the synopsis: Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down.
Daddy's Home 2 opens November 10th.