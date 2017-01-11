Confirmed: Beyonce To Join Cast Of Live-Action 'The Lion King'

This is not a drill, the Queen is joining the cast of The Lion King remake. I repeat, the Queen is joining the cast of The Lion King remake. In what'll probably be the best news that I'll hear all week, Beyonce is (FINALLY) confirmed to play the voice of Nala in Jon Favreau's live-action "The Lion King".
There's been immense speculation for months now that Beyonce was Jon Favreau's first choice to play Simba's childhood friend and later love interest, but due to her pregnancy at the time nothing was ever set in stone. The news was posted on Beyonce's official Facebook page with pictures of the rest of the confirmed cast accompanied by a simple caption, "#TheLionKing 2019".
Along with the already confirmed Donald Glover (Simba), John Oliver (Zazu), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), and Alfre Woodard Sarabi); other stars that have now been confirmed are Eric Andre (Aziz), Keegan Michael Key (Kamari), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), John Kani (Rafiki), JD McCrary (Young Simba) and Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala).
The Lion King is set to hit theaters July 19, 2019