11/06/2017
'Coco' Trailer: Pixar Welcomes You To The Land Of The Dead
Disney and Pixar haven't even released their next animated film, Coco, in U.S. theaters yet and already it's a hit. The film opened, for obvious reasons, in Mexico a couple of weeks ago and it has $27M to show for it. Now the Mexican Day of the Dead-themed movie is headed our way, and a new trailer is here as a reminder.
Inspired by Dia De Los Muertos, the Lee Unkrich-directed film centers on Miguel, an aspiring musician whose family has a generations-long ban on music. Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguia, Edward James Olmos, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa and Cheech Marin lend their voices. Marin also had a voice role in 2014's Book of Life, another fantastic movie that pays tribute to Mexican culture. Too bad we can't get a Book of Life/Coco crossover or something.
Here's the synopsis: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.
Coco opens November 22nd.