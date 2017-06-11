'Coco' Trailer: Pixar Welcomes You To The Land Of The Dead

Disney and Pixar haven't even released their next animated film,, in U.S. theaters yet and already it's a hit. The film opened, for obvious reasons, in Mexico a couple of weeks ago and it has $27M to show for it. Now the Mexican Day of the Dead-themed movie is headed our way, and a new trailer is here as a reminder.Inspired by Dia De Los Muertos, the Lee Unkrich-directed film centers on Miguel, an aspiring musician whose family has a generations-long ban on music. Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguia, Edward James Olmos, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa and Cheech Marin lend their voices. Marin also had a voice role in 2014's, another fantastic movie that pays tribute to Mexican culture. Too bad we can't get acrossover or something.Here's the synopsis:opens November 22nd.