Christopher Plummer Appears In 'All The Money In The World' TV Spot, Ridley Scott Talks Reshoots

Ridley Scott is sort of amazing. At 79 years old he's still one of the busiest, most efficient directors around. Just a few months ago we were talking about his, and we quickly had to turn around to discuss his potential Oscars film,. That's just the start, though. In the wake of allegations made against Kevin Spacey, Scott quickly decided to replace him with his original choice, Christopher Plummer, mere weeks away from release and awards voting. It was a crazy gamble, but it might just pay off.Speaking with EW , Scott says he decided immediately what needed to be done once the claims against Spacey were made. This despite the studio's initial lack of confidence...And if you thought Scott wasn't going to get this thing done in time, think again. A new TV spot, which you can see below, has already been released with Plummer in the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who refuses to pay the ransom to save his kidnapped grandson.He continued,And if Scott pulls off the impossible and this film turns out to be great, it only bumps up his chances at an Oscar. Who's not going to want to vote for him after something like this? What he's doing takes balls.also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, opening December 26th.