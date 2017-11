Box Office: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Hammers Home $121M; 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Unwraps $21M

1. review )- $121Mhammered home $121M, just ahead of analyst projections. At this point it's no big surprise when Marvel debuts a movie at #1. And considering this is their third $100M opening weekend of the year, perhaps we should stop being shocked by that, too. Overall it has $427M worldwide and should be primed for a long run based on the strong reviews. Of course, there's alwaysstanding in the way, and it'll be interesting to see how much of an impact that has.2. review )- $17M/$21.5MChristmas came early for STX as, the holiday sequel to last year's hit comedy, scored a five-day total of $21.5M. That's a couple million shy of the first film's numbers, but that's not such a big deal considering the mighty Marvel powerhouse it was facing this time. As counter-programming it proved to be successful even if reviews were middling at best. The film played to its audience and has already matched the $28M budget when foreign box office is factored in. In other words, prepared yourself for, and more.3.- $6.7M/$28.8MThestill has it where it counts, earning $28.8M in two weeks. That's not going to close to the franchise's earlier total but at a cost of only $10M there's little to complain about.4.- $4.6M/$42.9M5.- $3M/$28.7M6.- $2.8M/$52.9M7.- $2.26M/$7.3MOne way to thank our vets for their service would've been to support, but that's not happenin'.8.- $2.23M/$85.4M9.- $1.9M/$15.2M10.- $1.5M/$31.9MOther films factoring in, barely, include Rob Reiner's review ), which opened at 659 locations for a paltry $1.1M. The reviews have been pretty bad despite a strong performance by Woody Harrelson underneath gobs of distracting makeup. Honestly he has a better shot at winning awards for(in which he's fantastic).Greta Gerwig's wonderful directorial debut review ) got off to a stellar start. At only 4 theaters it earned $375K or about $69K per site. Whoa. The film stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in the coming-of-age story about a Sacramento girl looking to move away from home for college.Takashi Miike's awesomely-violent samurai epic review ) opened in 30 sites for a sad $42K. Richard Linklater's military drama review ) matched those numbers at just 4 locations. While that's still pretty weak, there's some Oscar buzz surrounding it and the performances by Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne.