Box Office: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Hammers Home $121M; 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Unwraps $21M

1. Thor: Ragnarok (review)- $121M
Thor: Ragnarok hammered home $121M, just ahead of analyst projections. At this point it's no big surprise when Marvel debuts a movie at #1. And considering this is their third $100M opening weekend of the year, perhaps we should stop being shocked by that, too. Overall it has $427M worldwide and should be primed for a long run based on the strong reviews. Of course, there's always Justice League standing in the way, and it'll be interesting to see how much of an impact that has.
2. A Bad Moms Christmas (review)- $17M/$21.5M
Christmas came early for STX as A Bad Moms Christmas, the holiday sequel to last year's hit comedy, scored a five-day total of $21.5M. That's a couple million shy of the first film's numbers, but that's not such a big deal considering the mighty Marvel powerhouse it was facing this time. As counter-programming it proved to be successful even if reviews were middling at best. The film played to its audience and has already matched the $28M budget when foreign box office is factored in. In other words, prepared yourself for Bad Grandmoms, A Bad Moms New Year, and more.
3. Jigsaw- $6.7M/$28.8M
The Jigsaw still has it where it counts, earning $28.8M in two weeks. That's not going to close to the franchise's earlier total but at a cost of only $10M there's little to complain about.
4. Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- $4.6M/$42.9M
5. Geostorm- $3M/$28.7M
6. Happy Death Day- $2.8M/$52.9M
7. Thank You For Your Service- $2.26M/$7.3M
One way to thank our vets for their service would've been to support Thank You For Your Service, but that's not happenin'.
8. Blade Runner 2049- $2.23M/$85.4M
9. Only the Brave- $1.9M/$15.2M
10. The Foreigner- $1.5M/$31.9M
Other films factoring in, barely, include Rob Reiner's LBJ (review), which opened at 659 locations for a paltry $1.1M. The reviews have been pretty bad despite a strong performance by Woody Harrelson underneath gobs of distracting makeup. Honestly he has a better shot at winning awards for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MO (in which he's fantastic).
Greta Gerwig's wonderful directorial debut Lady Bird (review) got off to a stellar start. At only 4 theaters it earned $375K or about $69K per site. Whoa. The film stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf in the coming-of-age story about a Sacramento girl looking to move away from home for college.
Takashi Miike's awesomely-violent samurai epic Blade of the Immortal (review) opened in 30 sites for a sad $42K. Richard Linklater's military drama Last Flag Flying (review) matched those numbers at just 4 locations. While that's still pretty weak, there's some Oscar buzz surrounding it and the performances by Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne.