Box Office: 'Justice League' Disappoints With $281M Worldwide, But It's Not All Bad

1. review )- $96MThis is no good. How is a $96M domestic, $281M worldwide opening a massive failure? When that movie is Justice League, and it's the lowest-grossing debut of Warner Bros. DC Films franchise. Think about that. It earned less than, and. And this is the film that combines all of DC's top heroes into their Avengers-esque squad, it should be bigger than them all. It's probably fair to say that many people stayed away because they don't like director Zack Snyder or the previous films he's done, which may explain why they came back for the movies that featured different directors. That may be the wrinkle Warner Bros. focuses on next, moving away from Snyder and letting other directors play in this sandbox. Withcoming along next year directed by James Wan, it will be a good litmus test to see if Snyder is the anvil holding things back. My hope is they don't overreact and blow everything up, because, despite poor critic reviews, has an 86% from audiences. So those who actually went out to see it had a good time, and may seek out a second viewing while spreading the word. We could see it have a leggy stint, but the threat of Pixar'slooms large,is still hanging around, andis perhaps the best-suited movie for this holiday season. I also expect we'll see more of an emphasis onin the future, and maybe a revival of themovie that seems to be in limbo right now, in order to tap into the powerful and influential female audience.2. review )- $27MThis one always looked like a no-brainer hit to me., the new adaptation of R.J. Palacio's beloved bestseller about a 10-year-old boy with facial deformities, just scored a huge win with $27M. The film stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay, with Stephen Chbosky () at the helm, and it's perfect for this holiday season, pushing themes of kindness, forgiveness, family, and friendship. Reviews have been great, including my own, and there's every reason to think this will be the counter-programming to. What will be interesting is to see how it fares againstnext week, since they'll be targeting the same audience.3.- $21.7M/$247.3M4.- $14.8M/$50.5MCan someone explain to me why this cost $69M? It takes place in two locations: a house and a mall. Anyway, if it were cheaper we'd be calling it a hit, but at that price it may need help from overseas box offices.5.- $13.8M/$51.7MGet ready for more of Hercule Poirot's mustache. Kenneth Branagh'sheld well and earned $13.8M for $51M domestic. More importantly it has $148M worldwide, solid reviews, and a colorful lead character that could be the centerpiece of a franchise skewing towards adults.6. review )- $10MSony's animated nativity film,, the one about talking animals celebrating the birth of the baby Jesus, opened with just $10M. It boasts an impressive array of voice talent, including Oprah Winfrey (!!!), but starry voicework doesn't always translate to animated movie success. Fortunately, the film only cost $20M and the faith-based crowd could carry it through to Christmas.7.- $6.8M/$50.9M8.- $2.5M/$4.7MGreta Gerwig'scontinues to be a platform dynamo. The wonderful coming-of-age film added another 201 theaters and $2.5M for $4.7M overall. Word of mouth is going to keep this one going for a long time, and as it expands into wide release over the holidays I expect we'll see an Oscars bump, too. Big things happening here.9. review )- $1.1M/$1.5MThe Oscar movies continue their slow build, and one of the buzziest is Martin McDonagh's excellent. The Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, and Sam Rockwell dramedy about a mother who goes to unusual lengths to get the cops to investigate her daughter's murder, has some of the year's best reviews that should translate well when it rolls into more theaters.10.- $1M/$36.4M