11/09/2017
'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Is Looking Like A Reality
There has been talk of a second season of Big Little Lies almost from the moment the series ended. It's easy to see why HBO would want one, considering the eight Emmy victories it brought the network. There had been little progress, though, as wrangling stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern is no easy task. Not to mention a certain school of thought that the series' conclusion is perfect and should be left alone.
Yeah, right, that's not happening. A second season of Big Little Lies seems inevitable now, based on two reports. The first from TVLine says HBO is aiming for a spring 2018 shoot, with series writer/producer David E. Kelley adding...
“We’re kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together. It’s just a lot of logistical things. But I’m optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we’re hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling.”
Meanwhile, Witherspoon appears to be clearing her schedule. Variety says she has dropped out of sci-fi film Pale Blue Dot, the directorial debut of Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) about an astronaut who loses her grip on reality.
Nothing is confirmed yet but I would expect HBO to make it official very soon.