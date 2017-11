'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Is Looking Like A Reality

There has been talk of a second season ofalmost from the moment the series ended. It's easy to see why HBO would want one, considering the eight Emmy victories it brought the network. There had been little progress, though, as wrangling stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern is no easy task. Not to mention a certain school of thought that the series' conclusion is perfect and should be left alone.Yeah, right, that's not happening. A second season ofseems inevitable now, based on two reports. The first from TVLine says HBO is aiming for a spring 2018 shoot, with series writer/producer David E. Kelley adding...Meanwhile, Witherspoon appears to be clearing her schedule. Variety says she has dropped out of sci-fi film, the directorial debut of Noah Hawley () about an astronaut who loses her grip on reality.Nothing is confirmed yet but I would expect HBO to make it official very soon.