Ben Affleck's Replacement In 'The Batman' May Already Be Found

In a few short hours legions of eager comic book fans and movielovers will be filing into theaters to see. The early reviews are already pretty mixed, but the only thing that matters is how audiences respond to it, because if they love it, there will be plenty more where that came from. What we don't know is if those films will include Ben Affleck as Batman, whose future in the role remains uncertain, especially after he admitted to looking for way to cool way to exit Well now there's more fuel to the fire, as Collider's John Campea (He had the original story of Affleck's potential departure, so he's credible.) says Matt Reeves has already found a replacement for Affleck in, should it become necessary...Campea's hesitant to say who the actor is because of some backlash to the original story he supposedly received. Whatever. He says he'll think it over a while longer before deciding whether to reveal it or not. For now this has to be considered a rumor, but I think at this Affleck already has one foot out the door. So enjoy Affleck in the Bat-suit while it lasts, okay?