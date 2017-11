Ben Affleck Looking For A "Graceful" Exit From Batman

That was Ben Affleck at last summer's Comic-Con, and look, you either believed his enthusiasm or you didn't. The fact of the matter is that stories have continued to emerge that he's looking for an exit strategy from his role as Batman, and that Justice League is likely to be the last time he suits up. This all started when Matt Reeves replaced Affleck as director of, then threw his script out completely to start over from scratch. Rumors swirled that Reeves' film would star a different actor, and now today in comments to USA Today , Affleck says his involvement isElaborating a little bit, Affleck confirms that he is indeed looking towards an exit from playing Batman..., Affleck said.So does that meanis his way of saying goodbye to the Dark Knight? And is it even up to him? What if Reeves actually wants to go in a different direction with a new star?It's not as if Affleck has been mired in playing Batman for years.would only mark the second feature-length performance he has as the Caped Crusader, but it's undeniably come with a price. The distraction definitely hurt his ability to focus ont, and the poor response noticeably shook him.I think Affleck's decision will depend on the fan reaction to, which opens this week on November 17th. If they love it, he'll be jazzed to stick around. But if has to go on another "Sad Affleck" press tour then you might as well start fitting other actors into the Bat-suit.