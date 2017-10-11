'Batman: Gotham By Gaslight' Trailer: Jack The Ripper Comes To Gotham

When DC Comics launched their Elseworlds line of comics it gave fans a unique twist on the legacy heroes they had known for so long. One of the earliest, and still one of the most successful, was, from writer Brian Augustyn and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. The series took place in the late 19th century and set Batman in a steampunk, clockworks settingfacing one of the most infamous serial killers ever: Jack the Ripper.And now that story is the latest of DC's terrific lineup of animated movies, and the first trailer has arrived. Boasting a different animation style in an attempt to mimick Mignola's art, the film has altered version of Bruce Wayne/Batman (voiced by Bruce Greenwood), Catwoman (Jennifer Carpenter), James Gordon, and Alfred (Anthony Stewart Head). Director Sam Liu has promised a bloody, action-packed R-rated adventure just like the comic, which was pretty controversial when it published in 1989.should hit Bluray/DVD in 2018.