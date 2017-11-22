11/22/2017
Awesome? The Miz Is Off To Shoot 'The Marine 6'
I love it when wrestling and movies intersect, even when it's obvious the end result will be something crappy. On Monday Night Raw those of us who are wrestling dorks saw The Miz lose his Intercontinental Championship, rather suddenly, to the polarizing Roman Reigns, who happens to be a relative to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While I mourned the "Must-See" superstar's defeat, I was mostly confused why it was happening when Reigns does not need a secondary title right now. And now we have the reason, because Miz is taking time off to shoot The Marine 6.
And all is right in the world.
Actually, nah, because The Marine movies have stunk since the first one starred John Cena eleven years ago. This will be Mike "The Miz" Mizanin's fourth time starring as ex-Marine Jake Carter, and who knows what kind of trouble he'll stumble into. In The Marine 5: Battleground he became a paramedic, and somehow that led him into a war against a bunch of killer bikers inside of a parking garage. The bikers were played by WWE superstars Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Naomi, and Heath Slater, with two of them eventually joining Miz's on-air stable, The Miztourage. The film also found a brief, kinda ridiculous cameo performance by Miz's wife, Maryse, who is off television due to her pregnancy. No doubt that will be captured on an episode of Total Divas, which Maryse and Miz are also a part of. Miz is also hosting the upcoming season of MTV's The Challenge, returning to his days as a member of The Real World.
So this is bad news all around. I've reviewed every single movie in The Marine franchise (even that super shitty one with Ted DiBiase Jr.) and will be compelled to do so again, and The Miz, who is the best part of WWE every week, will be off TV for far too long. Somehow I must endure. [PWInsider]