'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer: The End Of The Beginning Is Here!

You don't need to hear from me just yet. Watch the amazing trailer fornow! Get pumped!That is so not the footage they showed at Comic-Con, and that's a good thing. While there are certainly elements of it, like the hair raising on Peter Parker's arm, his flashy new Iron Spider suit, bearded Captain America, Thanos talking trash upon his arrival on Earth, Thor's encounter with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are positioned here to look like the cavalry, there's so much more that nobody has seen. Poor Vision! Told you not to wear that Infinity Gem right in the middle of your stupid forehead! It's incredible to see all of these heroes together, even minor characters, like Black Panther's Dora Milaje fighting alongside Captain America ("Get this man a shield!"), it's just remarkable the ambition of what the Russo Brothers are trying to accomplish.It looks like it could be one gigantic mess, right? But in Marvel we trust, right? Hell yeah. Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th 2018, and don't expect all of our favorite heroes to come away unscathed.