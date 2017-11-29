11/29/2017
'Avengers: Infinity War': Russo Brothers And James Gunn Talk Death In The MCU
Here is what we definitely know about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4: some characters aren't going to survive to see it through. With Marvel celebrating their tenth anniversary next year, interviews have uniformly been about the "new" and "different" Marvel Cinematic Universe following those movies, and that means some heroes will be reaching the end of their story. As for who...well, we won't find out for a while yet, but directors the Russo Brothers tell Vanity Fair they know exactly whose stories they are allowed to close the book on...
"So we know who we’re allowed to kill, and that’s about it. I don’t even think Marvel had any ideas about where they would go after [3 and 4]. It’s not an end for all of these characters; it’s an end for some of these characters. So some of these characters will go on. So it’s more complicated, that’s why it’s not a clean ending."
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is down for all of that. He adds that death needs to become a part of the MCU if all of these stories are going to have lasting impact...
"I think part of that is also the natural evolution of the series. You can’t keep making movies that are too similar. You can’t make the same movie over and over again. If Marvel is going to survive, they have to start making movies with characters who are a little different. They have to start allowing characters to die. They have to start having stakes really mean something if they want people to stay interested."
Oh come on, he must've forgotten about Quicksilver. How could he possibly forget Quicksilver!? Did his death mean nothing?! Anyway, Gunn is right, and I think with the arrival of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which opens May 4th, we are going to see some characters we love bite the dust.