Attend A Special Advance Screening Of National Geographic's 'The Long Road Home'

We have a very special opportunity for our DC readers. National Geographic is unveiling the first two episodes of their upcoming scripted series,, based on Martha Raddatz's book about "Black Sunday, the heroic fight for survival that took place on April 4th 2004 during the Iraq War.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place tomorrow, November 6th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place, and guess what else? All concessions will be provided to those who attend! If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here . This screening is still first come first served, so you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!premieres Tuesday, November 7th.