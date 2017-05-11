11/05/2017
Attend A Special Advance Screening Of National Geographic's 'The Long Road Home'
We have a very special opportunity for our DC readers. National Geographic is unveiling the first two episodes of their upcoming scripted series, The Long Road Home, based on Martha Raddatz's book about "Black Sunday, the heroic fight for survival that took place on April 4th 2004 during the Iraq War.
SYNOPSIS: Based on the book by Martha Raddatz, The Long Road Home tells the story of “Black Sunday,” when a small platoon of soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division was ferociously ambushed in Sadr City on April 4, 2004. The show offers viewers an intimate look at the experience of war from two fronts — the terror-filled streets of Sadr City where young soldiers face an unexpected attack with bravery, and the home front where families are desperate for news of their loved ones and discover their own courage. Nat Geo’s second scripted series is executive produced by Mike Medavoy and stars Michael Kelly, Jason Ritter, Kate Bosworth, Jeremy Sisto and Sarah Wayne Callies.
The screening takes place tomorrow, November 6th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place, and guess what else? All concessions will be provided to those who attend! If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. This screening is still first come first served, so you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
National Geographic's The Long Road Home premieres Tuesday, November 7th.