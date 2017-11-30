11/30/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of Woody Allen's 'Wonder Wheel'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Wonder Wheel, directed by Woody and starring Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, and Jim Belushi.
SYNOPSIS: WONDER WHEEL tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment. Cinematographer Vittorio Storaro captures a tale of passion, violence, and betrayal that plays out against the picturesque tableau of 1950s Coney Island.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, December 6th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Amazon Studios ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Wonder Wheel opens in DC on December 8th.