Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'The Star'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of the animated holiday film,! Zachary Levi, Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez, Keegan-Michael Key, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan, Mariah Carey, Patricia Heaton, and many more are among the voice cast.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Saturday, November 11th at 11:00am at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Sony ticketing site here and download a ticket, good for you and up to 3 guests. Please only take as many as you need. Remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!opens November 17th.