11/06/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'The Star'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of the animated holiday film, The Star! Zachary Levi, Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez, Keegan-Michael Key, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan, Mariah Carey, Patricia Heaton, and many more are among the voice cast.
SYNOPSIS: In Sony Pictures Animation's The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.
The screening takes place on Saturday, November 11th at 11:00am at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Sony ticketing site here and download a ticket, good for you and up to 3 guests. Please only take as many as you need. Remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Star opens November 17th.