Anna Kendrick Is Starring In 'Four Lions' Director's Top Secret Comedy

Chris Morris' directorial debut Four Lions won a ton of awards when it was released in 2010, and basically launched the career of Riz Ahmed, who you may have heard of. Morris' stinging jihad satire flashed a ton of potential, but the writer/director basically vanished. While Morris did a little bit of TV, it's only now that we're hearing about a big screen followup, and it appears Anna Kendrick is a part of it.
Morris has apparently wrapped on a top secret comedy project that features Kendrick, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Kayvan Novak, James Adomian,Denis O’Hare, Pej Vahdat, Marchant Davis and Mousa Kraish. We don't have any plot details for the untitled film but just knowing that Morris is back in the game is worth getting excited about.
Less exciting is this set photo which shows Kendrick goofing around in military garb. I really need her to be in a good movie again, and something that doesn't involve a capella. [via Deadline]