11/22/2017
Andy Serkis Joins Dark Comedy 'Flarsky' With Seth Rogen And Charlize Theron
We're so used to Andy Serkis being hidden behind motion-capture performances that when he plays an actual human it can be jarring. Of course it does happen, like in his role as Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War. Well now he's landed another "normal" role, and it will be in Flarsky, the new comedy featuring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron.
The oddly-titled film was on the Black List a few years ago, which may explain why it's attracting so many big names to it. Along with Serkis, the film co-stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., June Diane Raphael, and Ravi Patel, with the story centering on Fred Flarsky (Rogen), a struggling political journalist who decides to drop everything and pursue the woman of his dreams, his childhood babysitter, who happens to be the Secretary of State and way out of his league. Serkis will play an international media mogul and Flarsky's employer.
Serkis is coming off his well-received directorial debut, Breathe, and will be seen as Supreme Commander Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Next time you'll recognize his face will be in February's Black Panther.
Flarsky opens February 9th 2019, directed by Jonathan Levine. [Variety]