



Today has seen Scott speaking out about the reshoots , which cost an estimated $10M, and the reveal of Plummer in some brand new TV spots. And now we have an all new trailer in which your usual cup of Kevin Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer crystals.





Plummer takes over the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who steadfastly refuses to pay the random to save his kidnapped grandson. It'll be interesting to see whether Plummer, Michelle Williams, or Mark Wahlberg earns any acting nominations out of this. And will all of Scott's efforts possible lead him to a Best Director nod? Here's the official synopsis:





It's kind of amazing that on a day that has seen multiple celebrities canned from their jobs due to misconduct allegations, and the arrival of the long-awaitedtrailer, that Ridley Scott has been able to command as much attention as he has. He deserves it for the quick turnaround on, which he recast with Christopher Plummer after Kevin Spacey was shit-canned less than a month ago.looks on schedule to open December 22nd.