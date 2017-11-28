Alicia Vikander And Eva Green Experience 'Euphoria' In The Film's First Teaser

Beautiful stars in Alicia Vikander and Eva Green, an idyllic paradise dubbed "the most beautiful place in the world." What's there not to love abou, the new film from director Lisa Langeth and her third collaboration with Vikander? Well, don't be fooled. This trip to paradise is anything but.While it may look like a Luca Guadagnino special, the film has darker tendencies. Vikander and Green play sisters in conflict as they spend time at a gorgeous estate where one sister plans to end her life. Still ready to dive into this one? The film co-stars Charlotte Rapmpling and Charles Dance.has yet to gain a U.S. release date but opens in Sweden next February. This is just a teaser so it's tough place too much of a judgment on it, but I don't remember there being a lot of buzz after it played Toronto.