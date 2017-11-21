11/21/2017
Alexandra Shipp Joins 'Shaft' Reboot, Viola Davis Leads 'I Almost Forgot About You', Rose Byrne Has An 'Instant Family'
When Tim Story recently spoke about his upcoming Shaft reboot/sequel thing, he referred to a "strong female lead" role that also needed to be cast, but alluded to it being the mother of Shaft's son. That's not going to be the role played by X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp, who is in final talks for the female lead. She joins Jesse T. Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, and original Shaft himself Richard Roundtree in the film that finds the youngest Shaft, an FBI agent, teaming with his father (Jackson, reprising his role from the 2000 film) on a murder case, only to have a clash of old school/new school styles. [Deadline]
The great Viola Davis is joining with Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee for an adaptation of Terry McMillan's I Almost Forgot About You. McMillan will reunite with co-writer Ron Bass, who also helped pen the screenplays for her previous adaptations, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Waiting to Exhale. Davis will star as Georgia Young, a divorcee who hasn't felt passion in ages, and decides to go on a journey of self-discovery, which includes meeting with former lovers. Something tells me this deal was worked out ages ago, probably on the set of Girls Trip when McMillan made a cameo as herself. [Deadline]
Rose Byrne will join Mark Wahlberg in the comedy, Instant Family, from Daddy's Home 2 director and co-writer Sean Anders. So we already know it's brilliant. Wahlberg and Byrne will play a married couple who get in over their heads by adopting three out-of-control kids from the foster care system. [Deadline]