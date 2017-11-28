'Accident Man' Trailer: The Next R-Rated Comic Book Movie To Get Excited About

Betweenandwe've seen comic book movies take a hard turn towards the R-rated, and audiences seem to love it. Anything that provides a different take than what we get from Marvel Studios and DC Films, which tend to gear their movies towards the broadest possible audience. And now there's another uber-violent and uber-vulgar adaptation to get excited over,, and I'm surprised this is one I hadn't heard of before today.Based on the 1991 U.K. comic Toxin, the film has a pretty sweet cast led by Scott Adkins (), Michael Jai White (), Ray Park (), Ashley Greene (), Ray Stevenson (), and David Paymer (). Damn. Adkins plays Mike Fallon, a high-class hitman who specializes in making his murders look like accidents. He lives the high life with a "devil may care" attitude, but all of that changes when his peaceful ex-girlfriend is murdered, and Mike goes on a rampage to find her killer.is directed by Jesse Johnson and hits home release on February 6th 2018.