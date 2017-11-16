11/16/2017
'A Quiet Place' Trailer: John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Must Stay Silent To Survive
While John Krasinski has long since established himself as a director, most recently with the underrated family comedy The Hollars, it's only now that he's embarking on his first major studio project. And now that he's making that leap with the horror-thriller A Quiet Place, it must come in handy to have a wife as talented as Emily Blunt.
The first trailer for A Quiet Place has arrived and it looks like a nifty film that should do some unique things with sound. Blunt and Krasinski star, along with the red-hot Noah Jupe (Suburbicon, Wonder) and Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck) as a family trapped in a cabin by a creature that is sensitive to sound. In other words, everybody better shut up to survive. Here's the simple synopsis that I love for its brevity:
If they can't hear you, they can't hunt you.
A Quiet Place opens April 6th 2018.