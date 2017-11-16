'A Quiet Place' Trailer: John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Must Stay Silent To Survive

While John Krasinski has long since established himself as a director, most recently with the underrated family comedy, it's only now that he's embarking on his first major studio project. And now that he's making that leap with the horror-thriller, it must come in handy to have a wife as talented as Emily Blunt.The first trailer forhas arrived and it looks like a nifty film that should do some unique things with sound. Blunt and Krasinski star, along with the red-hot Noah Jupe () and Millicent Simmonds () as a family trapped in a cabin by a creature that is sensitive to sound. In other words, everybody better shut up to survive. Here's the simple synopsis that I love for its brevity:opens April 6th 2018.