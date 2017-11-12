'12 Strong' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Michael Shannon Take On The Taliban

Are we absolutely certainwasn't directed by Michael Bay? Because the combination of flag-waving jingoism with yo bro action looks a lot like. And it also has an equally unwieldy subtitle,. Everything's so damn secret! That is except for the various obvious stories within, but I guess when you've got Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon galloping on horseback into the War on Terrorism, deep thinking isn't what's to be expected.All that to say thatlooks like a perfectly reasonable war movie, with an amazing cast that should make its corniness worth it. Alongside Hemsworth and Shannon are Michael Peña, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, Austin Stowell, Ben O’Toole, Elsa Pataky, William Fichtner and Rob Riggle, starring in the true story Task Force Dagger. The elite Special Forces unit was among the first sent into Afghanistan to take on the Taliban after the events of 9/11. And we know the World Trade Center attacks are fresh on their mind because one scene shows them carrying pieces of the rubble into battle. Here's the official synopsis:Directed by Danish helmer Nicolai Fuglsig and based on the book by Doug Stanton,rides into theaters on January 19th 2018.