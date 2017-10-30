Zombie Rom-Com 'Little Monsters' To Star Lupita Nyong'o And Josh Gad









Nyong'o and Gad will be joined by Alexander England, who previously starred in Forsythe's black comedy, Down Under. The film follows "Dave (England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a shine to the plucky schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids show personality, and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Gad). One thing none of them bargained for however, is a sudden zombie outbreak, from which Dave and Miss Caroline must protect the children."





This is apparently going to be a major project, and landing Nyong'o and Gad is a good place to start. Production has already begun in Sydney.





You take, and' Lupita Nyong'o withand's Josh Gad and you'd expect their next project to be for Disney. But instead they are coming together on something a little different. The two will star in the zombie comedy, from Australian writer/director Abe Forsythe.