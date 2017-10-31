10/31/2017
Zoe Saldana Out, Olivia Munn In For Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'
Olivia Munn is about to get her own action movie and possible franchise. Deadline reports Munn will star in the action-thriller Hummingbird, replacing Zoe Saldana who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.
The storyline is pretty basic, at least on paper, but should give Munn a chance to show what she can do with the spotlight totally on her. She would play a black ops assassin whose latest target forces her to confront her true identity. Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström will direct from a script by John McClain.
Munn has a couple of action flicks ahead of her already. She'll reprise her role as Psylocke in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and will star in Shane Black's The Predator.