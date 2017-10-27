Zachary Levi Cast As DC's 'Shazam'!

There are actors who cross the streams, so to speak, to star in both Marvel and DC movies. Ryan Reynold is probably the biggest, having first played Green Lantern before finding genuine success with Marvel's Deadpool. And you also have Ben Affleck, who began as Daredevil before getting the crown jewel role of Batman. Well, now you can add Chuck star Zachary Levi to that list. Wait...who has he played again? Oh yeah! He's been playing Fandral, one of the Warriors Three in Marvel's Thor movies, including next week's Thor: Ragnarok. And now he moves over to DC for Shazam!
THR reports Levi will play Shazam, the DC Comics hero who is the powerful alter ego of young kid Billy Batson. Billy is able to transform into the hero by saying the word "Shazam!", which gives him the powers of ancient gods Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury. David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) is directing the film, from a script by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke.
While it appeared Dwayne Johnson would join him as Shazam's rival, Black Adam, the plan is for both characters to have their own separate movies first. Eventually they'll crossover and engage in some immortal fistifcuffs. And at some point they'll have to meet up with the Justice League or something, right? We need that Shazam/Superman showdown on the big screen, please.
Shazam opens in April 2019.