Win Tickets To A Free DC Screening Of Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'

We're happy to offer our readers the chance to attend a free DC screening of! The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, October 30th at 7:00pm at AMC Georgetown. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Saturday, October 28th and contacted by email. Good luck!opens November 3rd!