10/25/2017
Win Tickets To A Free DC Screening Of Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to attend a free DC screening of Thor: Ragnarok! The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.
SYNOPSIS: In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!
The screening takes place on Monday, October 30th at 7:00pm at AMC Georgetown. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Saturday, October 28th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3rd!
